“To be in the company of those legends is a huge honour for me”: Zion Williamson reveals his true feelings about being the 4th youngest All-Star behind Kobe, LeBron and Magic Johnson

At 20 years and 244 days old, Zion Williamson is the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history only behind the likes of legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Back in 2019, Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped prospects entering the league since LeBron James in 2003. And it is safe to say that Zion has lived up to, or some might even argue superseded, all the surreal expectations set for him. Having played only 2 seasons till now, Williamson has already established himself as one of the best players in the league, who will surely be one of the future faces of the NBA.

This past season, despite all of New Orleans Pelicans’ failures, the 21-year-old had quite a sensational campaign individually. Averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an outstanding 61.1% shooting from the field, Zion proved all his haters and naysayers wrong.

After such a stellar performance, “Zanos” was even rewarded by getting selected as an All-Star, making him the only player from his Draft Class to participate in the prestigious event.

“It’s what a lot of us work for”: Zion Williamson talks about being the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history

At 20 years and 244 days old, Williamson is the fourth-youngest All-Star in NBA history. The other three legends are – Kobe Bryant (19 years, 169 days), LeBron James (20 years, 52 days), and Magic Johnson (20 years, 173 days). The Mamba, King James and Magic? The is one incredible company to be associated with.

Back in March, when Zion was named an All-Star, he appeared on JJ Redick’s “Old Man and The Three” and revealed his true feelings about being the fourth-youngest player ever.

JJ Redick: “You just got named to your first All-Star Game. I’m sure someone has told you this but you’re the fourth-youngest player ever to play in an All-Star Game, the other three were Kobe, LeBron and Magic. What does it mean to be an All-Star first of all and what does it mean to be in that sort of company?”

Zion: “Well that’s the first part of it being an All-Star or to be named an All-Star is, it’s a huge honour. You know, it sounds like a cliche but, it’s like what a lot of us work for when we come to the league. And for it to happen so fast especially in my second year, I mean it’s just an honour.

Then for my name to be in that category as well, it’s just another honour. This sounds cliche but that’s all it is.”

Zion is an incredible talent who is still yet to be the best version of himself. No doubt, there will be several instances during his career, where we see him belong with some outstanding company.