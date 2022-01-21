Basketball

“If Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP, then who is?!”: Michael Malone continues to campaign for the Serbian superstar to win the prestigious honor after his unreal 49-point triple-double

“If Nikola Jokic isn’t the MVP, then who is?!”: Michael Malone continues to campaign for the Serbian superstar to win the prestigious honor after his unreal 49-point triple-double
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Why couldn't Chris Paul do this during the Finals?!": NBA Twitter speaks out as Suns star hits three with a hand in his face to ice the game vs Mavericks
Next Article
"I think he's done a fantastic job": Aaron Finch appreciates Justin Langer ahead of his contract renewal discussion as Australian coach
NBA Latest Post
“Knicks are nice sons of b**ches to drive me home after I drop 100 points on them”: How Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history and then gave his opponents gas money
“Knicks are nice sons of b**ches to drive me home after I drop 100 points on them”: How Wilt Chamberlain made NBA history and then gave his opponents gas money

Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points on the New York Knicks in 1962 and then proceeded…