Basketball

“Nervous is when somebody got a gun to your head”: LaMelo Ball gives an amazingly mature response when the Hornets star was questioned about NBA pressure

"Nervous is when somebody got a gun to your head": LaMelo Ball gives an amazingly mature response when the Hornets star was questioned about NBA pressure
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“I’ll tell you a secret" - Alain Prost with a huge reveal that could have shaken things up in the way Formula 1 would be run this decade
Next Article
"Injustice to the single-seater ladder that we have” - Ferrari Driver Academy star feels F2 champion Oscar Piastri deserves a 2023 F1 seat at any cost
NBA Latest Post
"Nervous is when somebody got a gun to your head": LaMelo Ball gives an amazingly mature response when the Hornets star was questioned about NBA pressure
“Nervous is when somebody got a gun to your head”: LaMelo Ball gives an amazingly mature response when the Hornets star was questioned about NBA pressure

LaMelo Ball gave an interview answer that proves just how amazing LaVar Ball was as…