Basketball

“If not for LeBron James, Lakers would go 4-78”: NBA Twitter believes the Purple and Gold MVP has been that much of a difference-maker

"If not for LeBron James, Lakers would go 4-78": NBA Twitter believes the Purple and Gold MVP has been that much of a difference-maker for his team this season
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Coach, Michael Jordan is not gonna let you lose your first game": When the Bulls legend recorded his first 50-pt game and took down the Knicks
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If not for LeBron James, Lakers would go 4-78": NBA Twitter believes the Purple and Gold MVP has been that much of a difference-maker for his team this season
“If not for LeBron James, Lakers would go 4-78”: NBA Twitter believes the Purple and Gold MVP has been that much of a difference-maker

LeBron James is the undisputed MVP of the Lakers, but would they be much worse…