“Michael Jordan would be crying, if he rolled his ankle like LeBron James!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Lakers star puts on dominant showing despite injury

Fans go back and forth on Twitter after Lakers star LeBron James puts up 39 points after ankle injury against the Pelicans

Somebody needs to check out if all is okay with the Matrix soon. Because, seriously, it seems like LeBron James has somehow managed to hack into it, and deleted the code for ‘aging’, with humanity even noticing it.

Now, you don’t have to be a hater of the King to believe that going after Kareem’s record is his one and only goal right now. After all, the Lakers are barely in the play-in picture, never mind the NBA Finals. And of course, any onlooker can see that the man has essentially given up winning games, instead just focusing on scoring the rock, for the whole game.

Still, even if he wasn’t just 3 years away from 40-years-old, this task isn’t exactly an easy one… especially when you consider injuries such as the one Bron suffered during Lakers vs Pelicans.

In classic LeBron James fashion however, the man finished with a stellar 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists, on 51.9% from the field, and 53.8% from beyond the arc. In case you were wondering though, the Lakers lost this one as well, with a final score of 108-116.

Since this game, LeBron stans have been pretty gung-ho about the man they proclaim to be their GOAT. And well, let’s just say it has spurred on quite the ruckus within the NBA community.

Fans fight on the topic of LeBron James and Michael Jordan once again, after Lakers star’s showing against the Pelicans

You probably don’t need us to tell you how quickly fans of LeBron James and Michael Jordan can create a bit of a conflict on Twitter.

Both fanbases have always felt pretty darn strongly about their guys. And they have managed to do it yet again. Or rather, we’d even say they’ve managed to outdo themselves this time around.

Imagine if MJ or Kobe rolled their ankle badly in the middle of a game, toughed it out, then went on to drain 3 after 3 and end up with 39 points They’d get very different energy from people than Lebron got last night — LeBron Fact check (@LeBronfactcheck) March 28, 2022

He tweeked his ankle, he didn’t jump and roll it. There was barely any weight on it. — Brandon (@clickthatfollow) March 29, 2022

JORDAN was weak, he would have to take the whole season off to recover. pic.twitter.com/u3WNsAfZxT — Larry Paschal (@NycVipers) March 29, 2022

Bron isn’t dodging the Mavs bcuz of an ankle. Bron is dodging Mavs because what they have done to Mitchell, Durant, and Tatum the last 2 weeks.

He won’t get his points against the Mavs. And he ain’t gonna risk that. He will be jumping high next easy pts game. — Mensa Ninja (@MensaNinja) March 29, 2022

Ahhh the GOAT debate.

Ever the toxic discussion. Ever the over-exaggeration. But most of all, ever the darn inconclusion.

At this point, we’ve given up on this debate ever ending. And frankly, as fellow fans of the NBA, we’d simply advise you to laugh as you watch the tomfoolery kids, and grown adults alike get into.

