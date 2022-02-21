“If one guy became a better shooter than Stephen Curry, how crazy would that be?”: Nicolas Batum and the rest of NBA Twitter celebrities are awed by the Warriors legend’s 16 3-pointer performance at the 2022 Cleveland All-Star Game

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic as he drained 16 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to victory in the 2022 NBA All-Star game.

Curry won the Kobe Bryant MVP award with a 50-point performance that included a record 16 three-pointers in front of 19,400 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Steph fell two points short of Anthony Davis’ single-game scoring record of 52 points, but he broke Paul George’s previous record of nine three-pointers in 2016.

After setting the first-half record with eight 3-pointers, Curry brought the crowd to its feet, which had booed the Warriors star prior to the game, when he nailed five straight 3-pointers early in the third quarter, including one on three consecutive possessions.

Curry finished with a floater to reach 50 points, two shy of the All-Star Game record (52; Anthony Davis, 2017), but he missed his final six shots and passed up another sure-fire bucket for an assist, leaving him just short of another record in his eighth and most spectacular All-Star appearance.

Stephen Curry was booed by most of the Cleveland fans when his introduction was made, but the Warriors star responded with a smile and a “thank you”. But once the eight-time All-star started lighting up the stadium, everyone got behind him.

Curry has a long history at All-Star Weekend (and in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, for that matter), and he erupted in Cleveland on Sunday night. Fans in attendance, haunted by his previous Finals performances, were torn between cheering for Team LeBron and booing its leading scorer. Curry’s six second-quarter 3-pointers also set an All-Star game record, which he broke again in the third quarter with seven, heating up in a way he hadn’t shown much in the previous three months.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s monumental night at the 2022 All-Star game

Appropriately, the player who became the all-time 3-point shooting champion earlier this season made more history in the All-Star Game Sunday night inside Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Steph Curry swished the first 3-pointer in 47 seconds, setting up his latest record-breaking performance.

NBA Twitter was in shock at Curry’s performance and here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

I’m just happy I’m able to witness the GREATNESS of Steph Curry!!! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 21, 2022

Steph different man. Sheesh. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2022

If one guy become a better shooter than Steph, how crazy it would be… — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 21, 2022

@StephenCurry30 bruh what planet are you on right now 🤯🤯🤯. Wow — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) February 21, 2022