“LeBron James is so good he can play and watch him play at the same time”: NBA Twitter reacts as a photo of the Lakers superstar and his lookalike goes viral

During the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets clash, a photo of LeBron James and his lookalike goes viral on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally turned to their winning ways. After going 2-3 in their first five games in the 2021-2022 season, LeBron James and co. have won their last two games. And on Sunday night, behind Russell Westbrook’s 20-point, 9-assists and 8 rebounds near triple-double performance, the Lakers managed to defeat the Rockets 95-85.

LeBron had a silent 15-point, 7-rebounds and 8-assists night with an efficient +/- of +7. But what made social media popping on Sunday night was a photo of LeBron James in the same frame as his lookalike.

Here, have a look at it.

LeBron had a look-alike in the crowd tonight pic.twitter.com/tmxmDVsyCq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021

Also Read: Skip Bayless criticizes the Lakers superstar’s abysmal shooting from long distance over the past 2 games

NBA Twitter reacts to the viral photo of LeBron James and his lookalike

As soon as the photo hit social media, NBA Twitter went crazy with their reactions.

Lebron is so good he is Playing and watching the game at the same time pic.twitter.com/1CEhfUr4Ri — The Pettiest Laker Fan (@ThePettiestLA) November 1, 2021

The look alike is probably better than him tbh — Official||(3-3) and (6-2) (@Officialj0nn) November 1, 2021

Jordan never had clones LMAOOOOOOOOO — FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) November 1, 2021

LeBron is really watching himself jordan never did that — FADE (@FadeAwayLeBron) November 1, 2021

LeBron learned how to use Shadow clone jutsu finally pic.twitter.com/iLQBFs1ogD — (@moc_dude) November 1, 2021

King James too, was left speechless as he stumbled upon the viral photo. The Lakers star took it to Twitter.

AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! . Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

Also Read: When Bobby Knight explained how the GOAT was the best athlete he’d ever seen even before playing a single NBA game

Isn’t it a bit spooky that this is happening on Halloween night?