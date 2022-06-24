Basketball

“If people are talking about you, then you’re doing something right”: When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics

"If people are talking about you, then you're doing something right": When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“The little black guy put the car in and didn't let"– When Nelson Piquet used racist term to criticize Lewis Hamilton for Silverstone crash
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If people are talking about you, then you're doing something right": When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics
“If people are talking about you, then you’re doing something right”: When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics

In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Westbrook revealed why he despised the media,…