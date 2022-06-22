Basketball

“Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the real Mr. Triple Doubles!” : NBA Redditor explains why NBA legends’ 8 blocks per game may displace Russell Westbrook as the stat’s king

"Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the real Mr. Triple Doubles!" : NBA Redditor explains why NBA legends' 8 blocks per game may displace Russell Westbrook as the stat's king
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
‘Kyrie Irving has contacted LeBron James for a reunion in LA’: Nets star is ready to forego $30 million, Kevin Durant and Nets for the Lakers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the real Mr. Triple Doubles!" : NBA Redditor explains why NBA legends' 8 blocks per game may displace Russell Westbrook as the stat's king
“Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are the real Mr. Triple Doubles!” : NBA Redditor explains why NBA legends’ 8 blocks per game may displace Russell Westbrook as the stat’s king

Russell Westbrook is synonymous with his nickname “Mr. Triple Double”. Westbrook took the league to…