“If Ted Cruz stands with you, you should sit down!”: NBA Analysts Shannon Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins react to the Texas Senator supporting Kyrie Irving and the other unvaccinated players

Shannon Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins speak up against Texas Senator Ted Cruz supporting Kyrie Irving and other unvaccinated players

The new NBA season is barely a few days. The first preseason game for the season takes place on 4th October. Everything seems ready for the new season to start, and everyone is excited for the same. However, there is one problem that still continues to loom over the NBA and its players. While the NBA made it mandatory for the officials, the team staff, and everyone else to get vaccinated, the same wasn’t done for the players. Even though most of the players are vaccinated, there still are some who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Recently Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke up in favor of the athletes declining to get vaccinated.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Shannon Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins react to the Texas Senator’s statements

The Texas Senator supporting the NBA players who refuse to get vaccinated did not sit right with a lot of people. Shannon Sharpe and Kendrick Perkins let their thoughts be known about the same.

IF* Ted Cruz stands with you, you should sit dwn. Someone tell these guys, Ted Cruz is vaccinated https://t.co/7MFI7ytZ9a — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 29, 2021

Shannon simply pointed out how the senator himself is vaccinated, yet is supporting the anti-vaxxers.

How about STANDING with TEXAS first!!! My house is still under construction from that damn ice storm! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/lHPcC8v9MV — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 29, 2021

Kendrick Perkins, on the other hand, talked about how the senator first needs to look after his state.

Having a big politician stand with the anti-vaccine players may give them a morale boost, but wouldn’t change anything about their situation. The NBA and the city authorities are firm with their decision, and the players would have to either abide or give up their games and subsequently, their salaries.