“Watch the 360 go 3/60 from the field”: NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James giving the Lakers Big 3 a new nickname

LeBron James gives his Lakers’ Big 3 of Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and himself a new nickname, NBA Twitter reacts to the same

The Los Angeles Lakers have assembled a team that can either win it all or might end up losing miserably. They have traded a lot of their assets away, to focus on getting experienced veterans alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It all started with getting Russell Westbrook on the night of the NBA Draft.

On the Lakers media day, the newly assembled Lakers squad seemed pretty confident. They fancy their chances to go ahead and win it all this season. LeBron James even coined a new nickname for his Big 3. He called themselves the 360. While he may have said it due to the jersey numbers(Anthony Davis – 3, LeBron – 6, Russell Westbrook – 0), he surely must have had a deeper thought in play as well.

Also Read: “That Ray Allen shot was brutal”: Patty Mills expands on how Tim Duncan’s Spurs were haunted by the Heat legend’s greatest clutch shot in NBA history

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James and the 360

As soon as LeBron James coined the new nickname, as expected, NBA Twitter was all over it. There were several different reactions from several different people. Some made fun of the Big 3, while some couldn’t stop praising LeBron’s genius.

Watch the 360 go 3/60 from the field 😹 https://t.co/Px24EItATw — Klay ‘Ice-Cold Killer’ Thompson (@warriors4ly) September 30, 2021

LeBron James is a legit genius to say the Lakers big 3 nickname is “360” not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/yUTmgI6cC3 — Kory Waldron (@KWalHoops) September 29, 2021

lebron called it 360 because when you see them you’ll turn 360 degrees and walk away https://t.co/YWO4HnombS — chris (@fighthaskins) September 29, 2021

Also Read: “I’d say Get Kyrie Irving outta here”: Shaquille O’Neal denounces Nets point guard’s anti Covid-19 vaccine stance, calls for Joe Tsai to trade him

@RealSkipBayless : “Up next on Undisputed. Is LeBron trying to subliminally let Russ and AD know that he’s still the main focal point of this Laker team at age 36, soon to be 37, by putting himself in the middle of the “360” Big 3 picture to make sure all eyes are always on him?” https://t.co/zYNEMPjvoz — Him Duncan😬 (@Goaty2x) September 29, 2021

Did a 360 like Lebron and you came right back to me

Guess you wanted a ring like Davis, Russell, and Anthony https://t.co/KXbdn0ujtQ pic.twitter.com/6TaGI2afBg — Oscar (@DonOscar1991) September 29, 2021

While it is all fun and games right now, it would be interesting to see what the 360 can accomplish in the upcoming season. We wouldn’t have to wait long though, with the first preseason game just days away.