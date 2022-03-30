“If the referees let me play, I could guard Karl Malone all day”: Dennis Rodman was adamant on shutting the Jazz legend down in 1998 Finals against Bulls

Dennis Rodman once said during the 1998 NBA Finals that he would guard Karl Malone all day if the referees let him.

It‘s no secret that Dennis Rodman was quite the irritant when on NBA hardwood. One of the best on-ball defenders the league has ever seen coupled with the fact that he had the science of rebounding down to a ‘T’ had to have been extremely frustrating for opposing teams. That element of his game is why Michael Jordan sought him out in the first place.

Along with being a skilled defender and rebounder, Dennis Rodman really made his name in the 90s as someone who would get under your skin. A couple slight elbows, tripping your feet, backing you down a bit harder than needed and Rodman had essentially won if you retaliated.

Also read: “Football was my first passion, Dallas Cowboys are my team!”: Dennis Rodman hadn’t started to play basketball until his 20s as his first love was football

For someone who was as aggressive as Rodman, he knew exactly how to keep his cool. Guys like Karl Malone, Alonzo Mourning, and a plethora of NBA superstars had to learn what he was about the hard way.

Dennis Rodman was more than ready to take Karl Malone on.

For what ever reason, Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone signed on to a WCW event following their 6-game NBA Finals series against one another. With the Chicago Bulls having bested the Utah Jazz in 6, both superstars were given more time to prepare for their bout in the wresting rings.

Also read: “Hey Dennis Rodman, go rough up Karl Malone!”: When Eric Bischoff asked the Worm to use Game 6 of 1998 NBA Finals for a WCW matchup preview

All throughout the ‘98 Finals, Malone and Rodman found themselves jawing at one another while guarding each other (Rodman being on Malone far more than the other way around). Things came to a head in Game 6 as they tripped each other up, with Dennis trying to rile up the ‘97 MVP.

When asked about playing and subsequently guarding Malone after the Bulls Game 2 victory, according to an NBC Sports analyst, Rodman said that he would guard Karl Malone all day as long as the referees let them play. Essentially, Rodman wanted a looser leash and boy did he get one. [at 2:14 mark]