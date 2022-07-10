Basketball

“If we call every foul on you Shaquille O’Neal, the game will last 4 hours!”: NBA Commissioner David Stern had to placate an irate Shaq and make him understand what he needed to change

"If we call every foul on you Shaquille O'Neal, the game will last 4 hours!": NBA Commissioner David Stern had to placate an irate Shaq and make him understand what he needed to change
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Most centuries in T20 international cricket list: How many Indian batsman scored century in T20 international?
Next Article
"I won't be worked like a dog by ESPN!": Charles Barkley once revealed fatally hilarious reason why he'll ALWAYS choose TNT over ESPN
NBA Latest Post
"I won't be worked like a dog by ESPN!": Charles Barkley once revealed fatally hilarious reason why he'll ALWAYS choose TNT over ESPN
“I won’t be worked like a dog by ESPN!”: Charles Barkley once revealed fatally hilarious reason why he’ll ALWAYS choose TNT over ESPN

A look back at the time when Charles Barkley couldn’t stop roasting ESPN while being…