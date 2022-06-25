Basketball

“I was supposed to go to the party Biggie Smalls was killed at!”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals just how deep his friendship with iconic hip-hop hero went

"I was supposed to go to the party Biggie Smalls was killed at!": Shaquille O'Neal reveals just how deep his friendship with iconic hip-hop hero went
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"If you saw Michael Jordan sticking his tongue out, your team was in for a rough night": There have been many scary versions of players throughout the ages, none scarier than a tongue out Chicago Bull
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I was supposed to go to the party Biggie Smalls was killed at!": Shaquille O'Neal reveals just how deep his friendship with iconic hip-hop hero went
“I was supposed to go to the party Biggie Smalls was killed at!”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals just how deep his friendship with iconic hip-hop hero went

Shaquille O’Neal had fingers in many pies – a rap career was one of them…