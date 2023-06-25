HomeSearch

|Published June 25, 2023

"If You Can Fix This For $5": Despite a $5,000,000 Net Worth, Shaquille O'Neal's Son Has a Weird Request For His Fans On IG

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

During his time in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal was beyond dominant. Standing at 7ft 1”, with all the muscle in the world on him, the big man could overpower any opponent. In fact, his strength showed itself a long time before he even got to the league, as he had been known to rip down rims while dunking, from a very young age. And if his recent Instagram story is any indication, Shaq’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, is starting to get there too.

The 20-year-old has struggled to keep his NBA hopes alive so far, getting only 7 minutes per contest. Hix averages are 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Admittedly, those numbers aren’t great at all. However, there does seem to be progress here. The young man recently put up an Instagram story, asking for someone to fix his rim for $5, despite having a net worth in millions as per Famous Birthdays.

At a young age, the 20 years old has managed to make a net worth of $5 million with the help of 900k followers he has on his Instagram and the popularity he inherits from his father.

Shaqir O’Neal may finally be tearing down rims like his father Shaquille O’Neal

Shaqir O’Neal has been working out quite a bit to become a better prospect over the last few years. And as you’d expect, that also includes working out at home. Unfortunately for Shaqir, certain things went wrong for him recently. So, he asked his followers for help on Instagram. And as you can see in the tweet by @tragicpatek below, he was willing to offer $5 for it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1672852514675519489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaqir O’Neal stands at a relatively meager 6ft 7” when compared to Shaq’s 7ft 1”. However, if he has gotten to the point where he can rip down rims with his strength, he may be further along in his NBA journey than anyone expects.

Shaqir’s elder brother, Shareef currently plays for NBA G League Ignite in the G League. Perhaps the future holds very exciting things for Shaquille O’Neal’s son.

Shaq’s daughter, Me’arah O’Neal is an incredible athlete too

Oftentimes, Shaquille O’Neal’s daughters don’t get much attention from fans at all. However, as it turns out, Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaq’s 17-year-old daughter, may just be the best hooper in the family. And on one occasion, Shareef couldn’t help but gush all about it.

Me’Arah is the youngest child of Shaq, followed by Shaqir who is 20 years old.

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

