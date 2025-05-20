“Who You Talking to”: Having Grown Up With a Strict Father, Shaquille O’Neal Shows Son Shaqir Disrespect Won’t Be Accepted

June 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal with sons Sharif O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal arrive on the red carpet for the 2019 NBA Awards show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominant force in the NBA was influenced by his strict upbringing as a child. He didn’t receive any handouts, and he made it a point to transfer that same mindset to his children. He did an exceptional job raising his six kids, but a prank from his youngest son, Shaqir, brought out Shaq’s military background.

O’Neal may have pursued a career in professional sports, but discipline was a central aspect of his home environment. His stepfather, Phillip Harrison, was a U.S. Army sergeant who implemented military discipline in his parenting tactics.

In a 2022 appearance on The Pivot Podcast, O’Neal opened up about his father’s disciplinary methods. “His discipline is not allowed to be used today,” O’Neal said. “It’s called a spanking, and mine was above the spanking, and I’m glad he did it.”

Shaq’s father would shower him with tough love. He may have eliminated that form of discipline when it came to raising his own kids, but the instillation of respect didn’t change. That is why Shaq didn’t take kindly to Shaqir’s prank.

Shaqir originally posted the video on his TikTok page. The clip features the four-time NBA champion sitting down on his couch watching television. His son walks in and shouts, “Look at me when I’m talking to you, boy!” Shaq couldn’t believe his ears.

Shaqir’s tease is a viral trend on social media where children test their parents’ patience. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was having none of that, though. He grabbed an item close to him and threw it at Shaqir.

You can tell by the sly grin on Shaq’s face that he wasn’t really furious, and he clearly knew it was a prank. But he did make sure the power dynamic between him and his kids remains intact.

Shaqir may be the second youngest of the bunch, but Shaq holds him in high regard. The Hall-of-Fame big man considers him a younger version of himself. In his 2011 memoir, Shaq Uncut, he spoke highly of Shaqir.

“He’s got that fiery streak in him that both my father and I have,” Shaq said. “So I tell Shaqir he’s my twin.”

O’Neal’s children are no longer little kids. Their relationships with their dad have changed over the years, but they remain his pride and joy. No matter how old they get, O’Neal ensures that they know how to respect their parents, even if it’s through a prank.