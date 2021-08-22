Basketball

“If you were loyal to Damian Lillard then why did you join forces with LeBron James?”: NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony praising the Blazers superstar

“If you were loyal to Damian Lillard then why did you join forces with LeBron James?”: NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony praising the Blazers superstar
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"LeBron James has played more playoff games than 50% of NBA teams": NBA fan makes astonishing observation about The King's postseason success
Next Article
"I wasn't on the f**kin' boat, LeBron James was!": Lakers star Carmelo Anthony reveals his hilarious thoughts about famous banana boat crew picture
Latest NBA News
Michael Jordan
“Michael Jordan Taught Michael Jackson Basketball And Jackson Taught Jordan How To Moonwalk”: When The Bulls Legend And King of Pop Showed Each Their Arts

Michael Jordan is widely considered the king of basketball, the GOAT of the NBA, and…