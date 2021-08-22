“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook could never play together!”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction about the Lakers’ ceiling ahead of next season

Channing Frye makes a damning prediction about LeBron James and the Lakers’ level of success during next season

LeBron James’s Lakers aren’t exactly lacking in star power. Far from it actually.

Yes, the team is a bit top-heavy. However, not many can argue with Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. Or can they?

Well, the team does have multiple problems at the moment. A lot has been made of the team’s age. However, a more worrying issue has been the awkward fit.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are both ball-dominant players. So, it’s a bit of a risk to put them both on the same team. Add to that the fact that both these players and Anthony Davis do most of their dirty work on the inside, and things just get more perplexing.

Despite everything though, many in the NBA community have been willing to give this team the benefit of the doubt. Not Channing Frye though. In fact, the former player couldn’t be more pessimistic in his expectations for the team next season.

Let’s get into it.

“There’s not enough balls to go around”: Channing Frye doesn’t believe LeBron James the Lakers are going to be experiencing any success

LeBron James seemingly used every connection he had in the NBA during this offseason.

The way the roster is currently constructed, it’s almost like the Lakers decided to get high-profile players first and worry about the fit later. And frankly, in that respect, they have done very well.

However, as we said earlier, Channing Frye just can’t get himself to believe that this will be a winning formula. Here is what he said on the matter.

“I love Bron (LeBron James)… I love A.D. (Anthony Davis). I like Melo (Carmelo Anthony). I like Russell Westbrook. It is 2021. There’s not enough balls to go around… This old-a– team has to make it 82 games to the playoffs.”

Well, no one said he was going to be nice about it. But damn Channing Frye!

At the end of the day, while these worries are absolutely warranted, we do think they are being exaggerated a little bit. After all, the Brooklyn Nets had a similar narrative around them with regards to fit. And now, we’re all unanimously agreeing that if they stay healthy, they are at least going to the Finals.

Now, it isn’t guaranteed that LeBron James can will the Lakers to a similar level of success. However, we do want to wait until we can watch this roster play together before we try to make any solid assumptions about them for this upcoming season.

