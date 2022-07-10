“If you’re looking at an easy game, maybe the Lakers”: Isiah Thomas throws shade at LeBron James and co

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas takes a dig at the LA Lakers while speaking about the competition in the western conference.

While the eastern conference may have finally caught up, teams in the west have accounted for most of the neck-to-neck battles and rivalries in the NBA. Boasting teams like the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies, it’s stacked westwards.

Though the Lakers look like a solid western conference contender on paper, it hasn’t been the same case on the hardwood. The 2021-22 season was a horrid outing for the purple and gold, ending their campaign 16-games below +500, even failing to make the play-in tournament.

A Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, coupled with veterans like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, coming off the bench. One would expect the purple and gold to dominate, but the roster failed to click from day one.

Recently, veteran point guard Isiah Thomas took a shot at the Lakers, speaking of the competition in the western conference.

Isiah Thomas believes the western conference is no easy task.

Undoubtedly, a top 5 point guard of all time, Zeke played his entire career in the eastern conference with the Detroit Pistons. Having made 3 Finals appearances during his 13-seasons in the NBA, Isiah is aware of how the west zone operates.

Isiah Thomas: “There’s no easy games in the Western Conference… If you’re looking at an easy game, maybe the Lakers.” — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) July 10, 2022

Despite having a lackluster 2021-22 season, the Lakers have decided to run it back for now. Nonetheless, they continue to be the laughing stock on the internet, with social media trolling them regularly, and now with veterans like Isiah Thomas also chiming in.

However, this could all change with a potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade falling in place. The Lakers would catapult themselves as one of the favorites to win the chip, with the services of Uncle Drew on board.

