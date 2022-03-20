“Let it be known that LeBron James is a once in a lifetime player”: Isiah Thomas continues to lobby for the Lakers superstar over Michael Jordan following scoring milestone

LeBron James becomes the second leading scorer in regular season history and Isiah Thomas says James is a once in a lifetime player.

Despite the obvious shortcomings that the Los Angeles Lakers have had in 2021-22, LeBron James has been racking up individual accomplishments all season long. Everything from his scoring average being the highest for a regular season for a player of his age to him dropping two 50+ point games in the same season, James has been on fire.

He would also become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history a couple months back, which included both the regular season and the Playoffs, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the title.

Also read: “Michael Jordan really lost his first game back from retirement?”: How the Bulls legend returned to basketball from baseball 27 years to this day and lost his very first game back

In all honesty, that achievement by LeBron James should be lauded at a much higher degree than passing Kareem for just the regular season scoring. Being known as the man who has scored the most points in NBA history regardless of the platform is a feat that should be considered far greater.

That isn’t to say that being the all-time leading scorer in regular season history isn’t incredible, it’s simply a comparison between the two.

Isiah Thomas on LeBron James.

Isiah Thomas has been riding the LeBron James train for years now. Many speculate that this is because of his hatred towards Michael Jordan while others believe he’s merely appreciating greatness with no hidden agenda.

Also read: “I had to make them think I’m crazy so I took my clothes off”: Charles Barkley describes fending off three burly men during a bar fight in Milwaukee

Whatever may be the case, James got shown plenty of love tonight for passing Karl Malone and becoming the second leading scorer in regular season history in the Lakers loss to the Wizards, with Isiah Thomas taking to Twitter to show some love from his side as well.

Goats!! Let it be known https://t.co/v6ZTYdQ9M1 — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 20, 2022

The tweet may look familiar to many of you and that is because this is the standard tweet the Pistons point guard puts out for James whenever he achieves something. ‘Once in a lifetime player’ has become the tagline for James while ‘let it be known’ is just something Thomas says constantly in his tweets.