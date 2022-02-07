“If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around”: Shaquille O’Neal flames Kyrie Irving again for playing part-time for the Brooklyn Nets

Shaquille O’Neal had a few strong words to say about the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving. According to Shaq, he wouldn’t allow Kyrie’s part-time involvement with the team.

Before the season started, the Brooklyn Nets were the favorites to win this year’s NBA championship. But they are right now 7th seeded in the Eastern Conference. They are on 8 games losing streak.

Kyrie Irving is just another reason for it. New York City’s mandate prevents Kyrie from playing in the city since he is not vaccinated. He has only played only 12 out of 53 games this season.

Having a star player being a part-timer can impact the morale of the team which is a championship contender. The NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal believes he also would not have sided with Kyrie if they played together.

Shaq on Kyrie: “If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around. Like, we have a chance to win and if you ain’t on the program, go somewhere else, period.” (h/t @sidelinesources) 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/WcJymsn5IZ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 6, 2022

Kyrie Irving and the Nets went from promising to becoming a problem

Kevin Durant made news when he decided to go to the Nets and not to the New York Knicks in 2019. It was reported that Kyrie convinced him to go to the Nets and create their “own culture”.

The duo became an instant championship contender, and that was before James Harden joined them. Now KD is out since January 15 due to a sprain in the left MCL. Harden is rumoured to be disappointed with the organization.

Kyrie has stated that if they trade him, he will retire, so the Nets can’t even trade him. Also, the trade rumours of Ben Simmons- Harden is also circulating as the trade deadline is coming close.

Kyrie has of now is standing firm on his decision against vaccination. And there are currently no plans to change the mandate by the city. The Nets are currently surrounded by question marks but barely any answers.

