Basketball

“If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around”: Shaquille O’Neal flames Kyrie Irving again for playing part-time for the Brooklyn Nets

"If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around": Shaquille O'Neal flames Kyrie Irving again for playing part-time for the Brooklyn Nets
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"Mikal Bridges anchors the Suns defense way differently than Draymond Green does for the Warriors": JJ Redick breaks down 4th year guard/forward's impact on the NBA's best team this season
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around": Shaquille O'Neal flames Kyrie Irving again for playing part-time for the Brooklyn Nets
“If you’re on my team and you can’t play home games, I don’t want you around”: Shaquille O’Neal flames Kyrie Irving again for playing part-time for the Brooklyn Nets

Shaquille O’Neal had a few strong words to say about the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving.…