“I’ll Back Him Up”: 50 Cent Admits He’d Want To Perform ‘Many Men’ Alongside Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic recently became the center of attention, but not for his usual on-court brilliance. Instead, he went viral after DeAndre Jordan revealed Jokic’s favorite song – “Many Men”. This quickly gained traction, even catching the attention of the rapper himself. In response, 50 Cent urged the three-time MVP to perform the iconic track from his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album.

“look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping,” the 49-year-old rapper wrote on X.

look if he says he gonna perform, we gonna perform I’ll back him up we will have the spot jumping. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/82Ax9fjS6t — 50cent (@50cent) January 22, 2025

The Grammy-winning artist’s comments came after Jokic‘s remarks during a postgame interview with TNT’s Tuesday crew. In the chat, the Serbian star playfully hinted at the possibility of a performance, saying, “I love the song… Maybe I’m ready to perform.”

The 29-year-old denied the DJ’s claims that he knew the song word for word. However, Jokic acknowledged that he could probably learn the lyrics within three to four months. This kind of lighthearted moment seems more appropriate for All-Star Weekend. It’s unclear if he would be allowed to perform this song but if 50 Cent gives the ‘okay’ then it certainly would be a spectacle to say the least.

Jokic’s fondness for “Many Men” has captured the internet’s eye, and for good reason – a Serbian vibing to an English hip-hop classic is undeniably intriguing.

However, the Nuggets’ center clearly has an even deeper connection to music from his home country. Over a year ago during the 2023 NBA Finals, he revealed that a Serbian song about a sleeping hedgehog had become a unique part of his pre-game rituals.

Sons like this are much more meaningful to the ‘Joker’ as they are linked to his home country, childhood, and his family. ‘Many Men’ on the other hand is him indulging in ‘Americana’ to the deepest extent. It’s yet to be revealed who introduced him to such a classic because Nikola doesn’t strike the masses as someone who would actively try to look for an early 2000s rap song about the artist surviving being shot multiple times.