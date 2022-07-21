“I’ll direct it”: Kobe Bryant’s only condition to be part of LeBron James’ $163M starrer Space Jam sequel

In 2018, NBA legend Kobe Bryant set forth the only condition under which he would be part of the sequel to the cult classic Space Jam starring LeBron James in the lead.

It would not be wrong to say that everything Kobe Bryant touched turned into gold, whether it was winning five NBA championships or an Oscar for his short film, the Mamba Mentality wasn’t only limited to the hardwood. The Hall of Famer was the definition of perseverance and determination.

Thus when news regarding the sequel to Warner Brother’s sports fantasy film, Space Jam, started doing the rounds, many believed Kobe fitted the bill perfectly. However, the makers had different plans signing LeBron James to be part of the Looney Tunes universe but did offer Kobe a cameo.

Though the former Lakers guard was interested in being part of the project, he didn’t want to appear in front of the camera. At the time, the eighteen-time All-Star had just won an Oscar for a short film he had produced and written, titled Dear Basketball.

Thus Kobe eyed the director’s chair for the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan starrer. Unfortunately, the producers couldn’t adhere to the Mamba’s this demand.

Kobe Bryant reveals the only condition on which he would be part of the LeBron James starrer Space Jam: A New Legacy.

For anyone growing up in the 90s, the cult classic Space Jam holds a special place in every hoop fan’s heart. The 1996 animated sports comedy had His Airness team up with iconic characters of Looney Tunes to take down the Monstars in a basketball game.

Almost two decades later, the Warner Brothers decided to revisit Bugs Bunney’s world, signing King James in the lead. Keeping the original in mind, the production house aimed at bringing other NBA superstars on board too. Of course, Kobe was on the list.

While the Lakers legend wanted to be a part of the feature film, he didn’t want to appear on the silver screen.

“Being in front of the camera for me was something that never excited me. Never, I’ll direct it,” said the two-time Finals MVP.

Making his stance clearer, Kobe added.

“But being in front of the camera is something that I would never (do).”

Well, it would have certainly been surreal to watch the Mamba and King together on screen. While the LBJ sequel opened to mixed reviews, it collected a mammoth $163M at the box office during a pandemic.

