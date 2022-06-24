Michael Jordan was banking on Space Jam’s $250 million revenue while making bets in the movie itself!

Michael Jordan loves to bet money on anything and everything and a curious Twitter user noticed he was raising the stakes even in Space Jam!

Michael Jordan is among an elite list of NBA players to have acted in a movie or rather starred in one. MJ’s prime was so dazzling that Warner Bros decided to make a movie with him alongside their greatest stars, the Looney Tunes.

Space Jam remains an iconic movie. It demarcated MJ’s revival into the sport and at the same time helped NBA gain notoriety worldwide.

While the acting in the movie is slightly questionable, there is no doubt his presence alone was worth it. At the time MJ was heralded as a god.

He did the unthinkable. After sitting out for 17 months, he came back and won a championship. The league was already scared of him.

Jordan instantly became an urban legend. There are still very few players that can reach his stardom. Space Jam was also an incredible success. The movie raked in a cool $250 million worldwide.

I can’t believe Michael Jordan is openly betting in Space Jam!!! — Tasha Coryell (@tashaaaaaaa) March 29, 2020

Michael Jordan loves to bet so much that he did in the movie itself, long before it made even a single Dollar at the box office!

As a tweet pointed out, Mr. Jordan just loves to bet.

Michael Jordan just loves to bet. 😂 pic.twitter.com/31w1OU1vvs — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) June 22, 2022

Placing a bet while the fate of the universe rests on the line? Only Jordan would have the audacity to do it. They did win the game and naturally, Jordan won the bet.

