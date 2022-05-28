“I’m $3 million away from being anorexic!”: When Charles Barkley admitted he’d continue to lose weight as long as he was getting paid

Charles Barkley hilariously joked around that he was about $3 million away from being anorexic during his weight loss journey.

Charles Barkley burst onto the scene as a stocky 6’6 power forward with surprising athleticism for the Philadelphia 76ers. Drafted in the same class as Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and John Stockton, it would be difficult for anybody to stand out and carve their own path. Chuck however, was no ordinary player.

Barkley didn’t just get the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ nickname. He earned it. Sure, it may seem like that name is a jab at his weight as he wasn’t exactly ‘cut’ in comparison to other NBA players. However, it was his exceptional rebounding ability that got him that name, with him solidifying himself as one of the greatest players on the boards in league history.

Coming back to the weight aspect of it all, it had become a problem for Sir Charles. So much so that Moses Malone, Barkley’s vet on the Sixers, told him quite frankly that he needed to get in shape or he wouldn’t make it in the NBA.

Charles Barkley on losing weight after reaching 50 years of age.

Weight has always been a topic that surrounded Charles Barkley as even to this day his quips and back-and-forths with Shaquille O’Neal usually delve into him having ‘let himself go’. While Chuck may be easing up on the exercise entering his 60s, the story was a bit different as he was turning 50.

In an interview with Chris Myers, almost a decade ago, he revealed that he had lost about 70 pounds as he was entering the second half century of his life. Of course, knowing Chuckster, money is quite the motivating factor here for him.

“It’s going well, I’m down about 70 pounds. It’s going really well. You know, Weight Watchers has been a godsend to me but I joke with my friends saying, “I’m about $3 million away from being anorexic.” Keep paying me, imma keep losing [weight]!”

Charles Barkley recently got back on the grind as the end of 2021 saw him lose about 50 pounds, saying, “I’ve got to lose 85.”