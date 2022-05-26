“Shaquille O’Neal is given credit for knowing how to read?”: When Charles Barkley made fun of Shaq for reading off a teleprompter only to fail when he tried to do the same

Charles Barkley never misses an opportunity to clown Shaquille O’Neal. Unfortunately, things don’t always work out for the Chuckster!

Ever since they joined the panel of TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley and Shaq have been at each other’s throats. The two men always try to find a way to humiliate the other.

However, before they became frenemies on Inside the NBA, Chuck and Diesel were opponents in the NBA. The two superstars clashed on a number of occasions.

The most memorable of their encounters though, was when the two resorted to blows in 1999. Back when Charles was with the Houston Rockets and O’Neal was with the LA Lakers.

(1999) 18 years ago today, Shaq pushed Barkley after the whistle, Barkley threw the ball off Shaq’s head, then Shaq swung at Barkley. Classic. pic.twitter.com/cCAWmyFozX — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) November 11, 2017

23 years later and the two now find themselves at opposite ends of the Inside the NBA panelist’s desk. Hopefully, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson can keep them away from each other.

Charles Barkley tried to humiliate Shaquille O’Neal but it backfired horrendously

The Inside the NBA set is no stranger to weird antics from its panelists. This is especially true with NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

The two men are often made fun of for being the ‘dullest’ members of the panel, and this was the case a while back when Sir Charles tried to make fun of Shaq.

The Big Fella was being applauded for flawlessly reading something off the teleprompter, something which Chuck did not appreciate. He could not believe Shaq was getting credit for reading, but he, unfortunately, fumbled his words when he was asked to do the same!

Shaq: reads teleprompter

Charles Barkley: Trolls

Shaq: Challenges Chuck to read prompter

Charles Barkley: Accepts Challenge-Immediately Sells https://t.co/h1BYoW2vhE pic.twitter.com/EQpHAt9Dae — Craig (@itsalwayscraig) May 24, 2022

It truly was an embarrassing moment for the Round Mound of Rebound and something he hopes he will never have to go through ever again.