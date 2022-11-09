“I’m All-in!”: Amidst FTX’s 76% Plunge, $400 Million Worth Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Bet’ on the Crypto Exchange Resurfaces

Shaquille O’neal attends F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00712

Shaquille O’Neal, as many know, was one of the greatest ever, during his time in the NBA. However, what he has done with his career after retiring from the league is arguably far more impressive.

In a world where it has become the cliché for athletes to spurn all their money away, Shaq has taken his net worth up to an insane $400 million.

Of course, his NBA earnings do contribute to it. However, the thing that’s more responsible for his generational wealth, is how he has been with his money.

Over the years Shaq has become well known for doing any and every commercial he can, while also investing his money smartly. So, when he was given the opportunity to kill 2 birds with one stone, he took it with open arms.

The problem is, it may not have been his best financial decision.

Shaquille O’Neal once did a commercial for FTX, saying that he was ‘all in’

When it comes to doing commercials, those starring Shaquille O’Neal have a certain humor to them. And how could they not, right?

At the end of the day, the main part of this man’s brand is that he is funny and wholesome.

However, this is a commercial about money. So, you’d probably expect the man to be a bit more serious, right?

And of course, if you were expecting it to be a serious advertisement, you were dead wrong.

However, recently this advert is making the rounds again due to one very specific reason. And let’s just say that if you’re into cryptocurrency, you’re going to want to know about this.

FTX has allegedly reached insolvency already

Up until recently, FTX was on the uptick, climbing the ladder quickly to become one of the top companies in their industry.

But then, just as soon as they started to reach the top, disaster struck.

The FTX token, and hence the overall value of FTX took a massive plunge by 76%. And due to it, oftentimes, when customers looked to cash in their assets for money, the brand was unable to do so, leaving the request unanswered for far too long.

The good news here is that FTX is set to be bought by Binance, despite reported feuds in the past.

But, if everything had failed completely here, this would’ve likely been a pretty big stain on the portfolio of Shaquille O’Neal.

