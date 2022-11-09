7 Foot Rudy Gobert Addresses his Contributions on the Court as ‘Not Cute’

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

In what could be addressed as one of the biggest moves this off-season, the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade. GM Tim Connelly and co agreed to part ways with the likes of Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and a host of draft picks in return.

The T-Wolves starting lineup now boasts three All-Stars in Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell. Thus it would not be wrong to say that the front office aims to bring the city of Minnesota its first NBA championship by adding a lot of size to the roster.

To the surprise of many, the Wolves haven’t had the ideal start to the season, currently holding a 5-6 record, leading to many questioning the decision to acquire Gobert. However, statistics suggest loopholes on the offensive end of schemes for the Minnesota team.

Recently, Gobert broke his silence on those questioning his fit on the team, stating the things he does may not necessarily be eye candy but do come in handy in the end.

Rudy Gobert hits out at those questioning his trade to the Timberwolves.

Currently ranked 22nd in offense and 26th in 3-point shooting, the T-Wolves haven’t got off to a start as predicted, leading to doubts lurking over the Gobert trade. In the 9-games played so far, the three-time DPOY has averaged 12.6 PPG and 13.9 RPG on 58.9% shooting from the field.

Rudy Gobert today: “It’s the hardest thing to do, to do the things that are not cute. Once again, the things that none of your family members are gonna come in and say, ‘oh, that was a great box out tonight.’ All those things that are gonna make the difference at the end.” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) November 8, 2022

The Wolves’ inconsistent nature has mostly to do with its offense, with it being time for the likes of D-Lo, KAT, and The Ant to elevate their game. On a 5-year $205 million contract, Gobert too needs to step up his scoring, capitalizing on his seven-foot frame.

While there is no undermining Gobert’s contribution to the defense, the three-time All-Star needs to pull in more weight on the offense, as given the names on the roster, the Wolves are no more a first-round exit team come playoff time.

The duality effect of Rudy Gobert on the Timberwolves.

The below statistic highlights an interesting aspect of the seven-foot center’s contribution on and off the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves with Rudy Gobert on and off the court this season. ON:

101.1 OFF RTG (30th in NBA)

104.0 DEF RTG (2nd in NBA) OFF:

116.2 OFF RTG (3rd in NBA)

113.3 DEF RTG (23rd in NBA) pic.twitter.com/ABQSNPcCa2 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 9, 2022

Gobert’s shooting inefficiency was exposed recently during the 2022 playoffs. Thus it’s time Wolves coach Chris Finch keeps in mind the strengths of the former Jazz center while also developing his offensive game.

