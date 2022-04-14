Basketball

“I’m better than Michael Jordan and I’m giving out free pizza!”: Shaquille O’Neal makes it once again to YouTube shorts through a viral charity drive

"I'm better than Michael Jordan and I'm giving out free pizza!": Shaquille O'Neal makes it once again to YouTube shorts through a viral charity drive
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“I think Magic Johnson is gonna break into tears at the moment!”: When the Lakers Hall of Famer broke the all-time assist record
Next Article
"One non-Wilt Chamberlain stat that will not be broken? Rasheed Wallace's 41 Tech fouls in a season!": The Detroit man was called the Dirty 30 for a reason
NBA Latest Post
"One non-Wilt Chamberlain stat that will not be broken? Rasheed Wallace's 41 Tech fouls in a season!": The Detroit man was called the Dirty 30 for a reason
“One non-Wilt Chamberlain stat that will not be broken? Rasheed Wallace’s 41 Tech fouls in a season!”: The Detroit man was called the Dirty 30 for a reason

Wilt Chamberlain has records that may never be broken – but Rasheed Wallace has one…