“I’m better than Michael Jordan and I’m giving out free pizza!”: Shaquille O’Neal makes it once again to YouTube shorts through a viral charity drive

Shaquille O’Neal is an expert at making great off-the-cuff remarks. He once compared himself to Michael Jordan, and this got caught in 4K.

When we list the most dominant players in basketball history, 2 of the most prominent names to come up are those of Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.

While MJ is indisputably the greatest team sport athlete of all time, Shaq Fu is not far behind. In terms of physical dominance and fear factor, Shaq quite possibly ranks ahead of His Airness.

Despite this air of sheer dominance on the court, Shaq is one of the biggest darlings in the world off of it. He often takes time out to donate to charity. Shaquille O’Neal also has a penchant for just giving free stuff away to people who might be downtrodden at the time.

Love supporting a good cause especially for kids! All the money on this project is going to charity!🤗 Shoutout to Shaq Gives Back helping communities across the world. Happy holidays to everyone!🎄 pic.twitter.com/c59JPhfkLp — TFG (@TFGmykL) December 27, 2021

“I’m better than Michael Jordan and I’m giving out free pizza!”: Shaquille O’Neal on a food donation drive

There are several stories that corroborate just how much of a philanthropist Shaquille O’Neal has been. His charity donations saw him venture once into a neighborhood that didn’t quite seem to recognize the 7’2″, 330+ pound behemoth of a man.

This little girl even mistook Shaq for Michael Jordan, despite the 7-8″ difference in height between them. MJ is, after all, the one team athlete who might get recognized in any country/neighborhood in the world. Confusing any tall, energetic man for MJ is not surprising at all.

Shaq took the little girl’s words to heart, but he also played along to his own rhythm. After all, why would a 3-time NBA Finals MVP lower his own credentials, even when propped up against those of the GOAT?

All in all, the above video demonstrates just how much the former Lakers superstar is interested in serving communities. It wouldn’t surprise anyone at all if Shaq decides to venture into welfare through politics.

After all, his $400 million-plus valuation can only go up if he takes the mic and becomes an inspiration for more people!