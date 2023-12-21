“I’m Calling Cap On Shaquille O’Neal”: Gilbert Arenas Doesn’t Trust Shaq Following His Comments On Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry added another shot to his endless list of highlight plays during his team’s 132-126 overtime win over the Boston Celtics. Curry’s 33-point performance, including the clutch three-pointer, impressed NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal enough for him to wonder if the Warriors legend was “the best player of all time.” However, Shaq’s take didn’t sit well with Gilbert Arenas who had different opinions.

Shaq, who has always lauded Curry’s game, this time went a step further wondering if Curry is the best player of all time.

“I’m wondering, is it time to put him as the best player of all time? I’ve played 20 years and watched 20 years before that. I’ve never seen a guy like him and he is doing it consistently and he has championships.”

More often than not, people agree when a legend like Shaq give their opinions. However, Gilbert Arenas on his Gil’s Arena podcast, quickly dismissed O’Neal’s claim that he had watched the league for 20 years before playing for another 20.

“I’m calling cap on Shaq. You can’t trust anything he says. He said, and I quote, ‘I’ve played 20 years and watched 20 years before that.’ Cap! That is impossible. You came into the league at 20 years old, and you were not watching basketball at [ages] 1,2 and 3. So right there, I’m calling bulls**t on everything he said.”

Talking about the GOAT debate, Arenas acknowledged that Curry’s playstyle and shooting prowess have changed the NBA. However, he wouldn’t call the Warriors superstar a better player than Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant. Arenas then addressed Curry’s place on the NBA’s GOAT throne.

To put things into perspective, he mentioned that LeBron James, a more accomplished player than the Warriors superstar, is having trouble cementing his place as the greatest player in league history despite his accolades over Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan. He joked that people who believe Curry is the greatest player in NBA history should keep that opinion under wraps before fans of other great players discredit his legacy.

People might find it hard to disagree with Arenas here. Shaq joined the league as a 20-year-old and he would have started watching the game at the age of 1 or 2 to make that claim. However, if seen from Shaq’s perspective, what he might have meant was that he had been around the game for a long time to make that claim.

Shaquille O’Neal continues to vouch for Stephen Curry

During the Inside the NBA segment discussing the Warriors and Celtics’ overtime thriller, O’Neal reiterated that Curry is his favourite player to watch. The Lakers icon first claimed that he loved two-time NBA MVP back in 2018. Shaq also mentioned that in Curry’s initial days people found his plays ‘lucky’, but the fact that he has continued doing the same even after 2-3 championships is what sets him apart.

“I don’t know if he knows this, but he’s my favorite player to watch right now….He’s really a great player. I love watching him. If I was a fan and I had to pay to watch somebody–of course it’s LeBron and those guys–but I’d definitely go to Golden State and watch him play.”

Curry has since added four All-Star nods, four All-NBA selections, one All-Star game MVP award, one NBA Finals MVP award, and a fourth NBA championship to his incredible resume. Interestingly, after adding the 4x NBA trophy and his first NBA Finals MVP trophy to his collection, the Warriors superstar hasn’t shied away from calling himself the best point guard in NBA history. When Arenas asked Curry if he was the best at his position, he answered:

“Yes. It’s me and Magic [Johnson]. That’s the conversation.”

Curry acknowledged that Magic Johnson‘s resume is impeccable but noted that he’s still adding more accolades to his, and he wouldn’t shy away from calling himself the best point guard ever. It’s hard to counter Curry’s argument as he is one of, if not the most accomplished point guard in NBA history.