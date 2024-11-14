“Can’t Let Steph Curry Work Harder Than Me”: Moses Moody Raves About Being Motivated By Warriors Guard’s Work Ethic

Every rookie would love to be part of the Golden State Warriors and play under the mentorship of Stephen Curry. Not all youngsters are lucky enough to receive such an opportunity. Moses Moody found himself on Steph’s team and has been fully utilizing this blessing and emulating the two-time MVP to improve different aspects of his game.

Moody, on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” discussed the benefits of playing and sharing the locker room with an accomplished athlete like Steph. The 22-year-old lauded the point guard’s leadership and claimed that the latter pushed him to become better every day.

“I think it’s been great to come in the league as a rookie and have Steph being there from day one,” Moody said.

The youngster also displayed competitiveness when boldly stating that he’d continue to outwork Curry – one of the hardest workers in the league. Of course, Moody might not become better than Curry. But this little competition enables the two-way star to become a better player.

“Having Steph in the locker room from day one, it pushes me now to thinking like ‘OK, I can’t let Steph work harder than me because he’s already who he is’. It lets me know that the better you get, the harder you got to work, the harder you got the opportunity to work because you got to play more and this and that. So it’s been a really good thing to have for me,” Moody concluded.

“The ultimate goal is to become Steph Curry… it pushes me now to think, ‘I can’t let Steph work harder than me, he’s already who he is.’ …he’s a good role model to equate success to.”@mosesmoody @StephenCurry30 ▶️ https://t.co/iCKj90OLY4 pic.twitter.com/UTVu1NLgCv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 13, 2024

By closely observing Curry, Moody has become a solid long-distance shooter. He has improved by leaps and bounds, going from a subpar three-point shooter in college to averaging 44.2% from beyond the arc in his fourth year in the league. However, his improvement on the defensive end has been the most advantageous for the San Francisco side in becoming a top-five defensive team in the league.

Moody’s offseason work has helped him improve

The Warriors are a team primarily dominated by guards. Further, the addition of Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton made it even more difficult for Moody to fix his spot in the team’s rotation. Hence, he had to work significantly harder during the summer to be in Steve Kerr’s eyes.

Right before the campaign started, Moody revealed details of his workout schedule which included lifting weights, pickleball, golf, and other boxing.

“I would wake up, go to the gym – do my lifting then do my treatment. I’ll probably get on the court. I was doing some boxing training. After I get done working out, I go play a little pickleball sometimes. I was working on a little golf too,” Moody said.

Participating in activities such as pickleball and boxing has helped the 6ft 6” star become much more agile than before. This enhanced agility has led to multiple benefits – improved off-ball movement, a quicker jump shot release, and faster footwork on defense.

If he continues performing like he does, Moody can be expected to play a larger role with Kerr rewarding him with more playing time.