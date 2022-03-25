“I’m ecstatic!! Kyrie Irving is going to be on the basketball court, but he’s no hero”: Stephen A. Smith is not ready to let Uncle Drew off the hook yet

Veteran NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith looks forward to seeing Kyrie Irving on a full-time basis but doesn’t let the Nets guard get away with a free pass.

It’s official Kyrie Irving will be allowed to participate in the home games for the Brooklyn Nets. Newly elected NY mayor Eric Adams overturned the city’s controversial COVID mandate for pro athletes and performers lately.

Despite missing close to half the season, Irving dominated the headlines for his stance against taking the vaccination. The former champion’s decision had polarizing views. While some criticized him for being selfish, others pointed out the inconsistencies in the mandate and not taking the vaccine being a personal choice.

During this time, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith went on a rant against Irving, calling the former ROTY all kinds of adjectives. From the beginning itself, Smith was critical of Irving not taking the vaccine.

In a recent segment of First Take, Smith admitted he was happy for Irving but did throw shade at him for leaving his team in jeopardy.

Stephen A. Smith addresses Kyrie Irving’s exemption from NYC’s COVID mandate.

Irving would finally have his way months after protesting against NYC’s COVID mandate. The 30-year old was willing to sacrifice his season but not take the vaccine. While Irving’s decision divided many, Smith was very vocal in his criticism of Uncle Drew.

The First Take analyst called out the Nets guard for being selfish, leaving his team’s aspirations for a championship in jeopardy. According to Smith, Irving decided to recruit Kevin Durant to the Nets, who would have otherwise joined the Knicks.

Smith has always been a fan of the seven-time All-Stars basketball skills but doubted his commitments regularly. With viewers being excited to see what would Smith’s reaction be on Irving being allowed to play full time, many tuned into First Take.

“I am very very happy Kyrie Irving is going to be on the basketball court,” said Smith. “I’m ecstatic, mind you, because his absence would have cost the Brooklyn Nets the championship. I firmly believe that. And so for the fact that he gets to play, I’m very very happy.”

“The mandate was bogus, Mayor Adams should have been lifted this months ago, I don’t care what he says.”

However, Smith wasn’t done yet, reminding everyone that Irving was no hero.

“He’s no hero. He put himself above his team, which is entirely his right. But at the end of the day, that don’t make him no hero, because he’s not.”

Well, Smith does make a compelling argument. However, one cannot deny that there was a section not willing to take the vaccine that looked at Irving as the voice of the voiceless.