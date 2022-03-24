“Nah I didn’t get Kyrie Irving a birthday gift”: Kevin Durant admits to having to snag the Nets guard a gift while down in Miami following loss to Grizzlies

Kevin Durant says that he didn’t get Kyrie Irving anything for his birthday but will once they get down to Miami.

Kyrie Irving has historically never really had a great game on his birthday. His best game came in 2019 while on the Boston Celtics where he had 31 points against the Charlotte Hornets in a game that resulted in a loss. He’s actually not played too many games on his birthday either so the sample size is quite small.

Despite the loss to the Ja-Morant less Memphis Grizzlies last night, Kyrie Irving had his best birthday game to date in the NBA. He dropped a casual 43 points to go along with Kevin Durant’s 35 point night, combining for an incredible 78 points.

Unfortunately, their efforts would go in vain as the role players tonight for the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t pull through, with the bench having merely 11 points on the night.

Kevin Durant on not getting Kyrie Irving a birthday gift.

Given how close Kevin Durant is to his brother Kyrie Irving, it would be expected that he would go all out for him on his birthday. Well, they might not be as close as we imagined them to be (sarcasm). When asked about what he got Ky, KD said nothing yet and that he might have to snag something when down in Miami.

Kevin Durant says he might snag a late birthday gift for Kyrie Irving in Miami over the weekend 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSaSb4ncYS — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 24, 2022

In all honesty, the best birthday gift Kyrie Irving could receive from a pure basketball standpoint is an update on the vaccine mandate. Eric Adams issued a statement saying the vaccine mandate for private employers will not change as ‘basketball will have to wait’.

Fast-forward a couple hours later and Shams Charania reveals to the world that come this Thursday, to usher in the NBA Playoffs and the MLB season, the mandate was going to be lifted.

So technically, Irving got quite the birthday gift as he’ll be available for home games now and the Durant will finally get his guy back on the floor full-time.