Basketball

“Nah I didn’t get Kyrie Irving a birthday gift”: Kevin Durant admits to having to snag the Nets guard a gift while down in Miami following loss to Grizzlies

“Nah I didn’t get Kyrie Irving a birthday gift”: Kevin Durant admits to having to snag the Nets guard a gift while down in Miami following loss to Grizzlies
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“I now have a list of hundreds of athletes around the world that are vaccinated that have dropped dead on the field": Utah Jazz legend John Stockton backs Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers for not getting a COVID vaccine
Next Article
"LeBron James, I'm going to dedicate $1 Million to the I Promise School!": Drake gives LBJ a huge surprise with his announcement
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James, I'm going to dedicate $1 Million to the I Promise School!": Drake gives LBJ a huge surprise with his announcement
“LeBron James, I’m going to dedicate $1 Million to the I Promise School!”: Drake gives LBJ a huge surprise with his announcement

Canadian sensation Drake just promised to donate $1 Million to the I Promise School started…