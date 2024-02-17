“I’m F**king Klay Thompson”: Kevin Garnett Wants The Warriors Guard To Hype Himself Out Of His Slump

The ongoing performance slump of Klay Thompson has turned into the talk of the town over time. Amidst the sustained hardship, Kevin Garnett quoted his demands from the Golden State Warriors shooting guard. In the recent episode of KG Certified, the 47-year-old wanted the 4x champion to hype himself up to regain his lost form.

While discussing the Splash Brother’s decline in output, KG declared, “You got to be arrogant right now. Like, ‘I’m f**king Klay Thompson’. F**king right. You got to talk yourself into it”. “So believe that affirmation s**t. You tell yourself that s**t, you look yourself in the mirror, you start to believe that s**t,” he further advised.

The co-panelist Paul Pierce joined the conversation soon after, highlighting the importance of trusting the process. “I think it’s all in between the ears, dog. All you do is get a little more time in the gym. Just put in that extra. Don’t beat yourself up with it. Because that type of s**t, it’ll wear on you,” the Truth mentioned.

Hence, the 2008 NBA champions shed light on the necessity of mental fortitude in high-output athletic performance. Both of them refused to associate the 34-year-old’s downfall with technical aspects while displaying faith in his track record. Therefore, they demanded the 5x champion put his entire effort into building a support system to navigate through the forgettable phase.

Interestingly, the California-born might just have found out the potion. Despite averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 37.3% from behind the arc, the 6ft 6″ guard dominated the previous clash. Coming off the bench, the 2011 draft pick registered 35 points in 28 minutes while shooting 59% from the field and 53.8% from behind the 3-point line. So, if Thompson did hear Garnett’s words before the game, they clearly worked for him. Further, this game by him could even result in the star turning a corner to become an active part of the Warriors’ offense again.

With playoffs knocking on the door, this display has instilled hope in the Bay Area as the Thompson aims high.

Klay Thompson keeps his faith in the pedigree

Despite the lackluster form on the court, his self-belief has remained unmatched throughout. Amidst the inconsistent phase of the organization, the Warriors guard had always kept his optimism alive for a post-season run. “I see Steph Curry. I see Draymond [Green]. I go home and check our playoff record as a trio and then you add what we have as champions, I believe,” he previously announced.

His words worked like a charm as the franchise recovered their form to a major extent. Winning six of their previous seven matches, the Dubs are currently on a 27-26 run in the regular season. The qualification to the playoffs remains an ultimate challenge for the organization. Yet, the franchise trusts its pedigree as the NBA looks forward to its upcoming endeavors.