“LeBron James’ Lakers are a lot like us!”: James Harden points out Russell Westbrook and the King’s biggest weakness along with some words of advice in recent interview

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden hands LeBron James and the Lakers a major boost ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Can Russell Westbrook fit on the same team as LeBron James? Is it possible to put them in a lineup together? Can they set their egos aside and play? Is the team’s age going to be a problem for them?

These are the biggest questions looming around the Lakers at the moment, and frankly, it’s justified.

At the end of the day, Russ and the King especially can be quite the awkward fit if you think about it. Sure, it is something that could work wonders if used right. However it is also something that could spell disaster for the team if they explode.

Due to this, countless Lakers fans across the globe have been biting their nails at times, thinking of the horrible scenarios that can come out of this.

But, it seems that they need not worry as much, at least according to Brooklyn Nets star, James Harden.

If you are a fan of the Lakers, you’ll definitely want to see this.

James Harden says that the LeBron James led Lakers look ‘great’, and talks about the only thing they need to figure out

People may forget now, but James Harden to the Nets was seen in a very similar way as Westbrook to the Lakers is.

When it happened, there were many that said James Harden and Kyrie Irving would need the ball too much, and that the big three’s egos would get in the way constantly. Many even thought at least one of them was going to be requesting a trade within one season together.

What happened? Well, when the three played together, we got one of the most unstoppable teams of all time. In fact, many are convinced that the only reason they were stopped, was because of their ill-timed injuries. And honestly, we fall into that camp too.

Coming back to the point though, given that the Beard has gone through a very similar situation, many figure he’d be the best person to consult about the Lakers. And well, here is what he said.

James Harden gives his opinion on the Lakers for this upcoming season “They got to figure out the fit. On paper, they look great” pic.twitter.com/rcEVGDffMs — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 2, 2021

“They got to figure out the fit. On paper, they look great. They got vets, guys with experience. We got the same thing.”

At first, it may not seem like that is much of anything. However, once you look deeper, Harden’s words seem more and more like encouragement.

The fact the star is saying the two teams are similar, is huge. And to add onto that, if James Harden and Kyrie Irving can work out their roles in their team, why can’t Russell Westbrook and LeBron James?

If this all works out, we could be looking at a Nets vs Lakers finals. And if we’re being honest, our mouths have already started watering at the very thought of it.

