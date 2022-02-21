“I’m just happy to be a part of it”: Stephen Curry’s humble reaction to being named to the NBA 75 defines his legacy as a basketball legend

Stephen Curry believes in being level-headed all the time, no matter what he achieves and who gives him the flowers he deserves.

The NBA announced its 75th-anniversary team earlier this season, naming the 75 greatest players to grace the NBA court. A panel of media members, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives selected the greatest players in NBA history, similar to the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.

The committee, tasked with compiling a list of 75 players, added a 76th member due to a tie in voting. The list is part of the league’s anniversary celebrations, which are taking place during the 2021–22 season. Eleven active players were chosen to be part of this illustrious list, including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and Anthony Davis.

Steph Curry, who is widely credited with changing the game forever, was named to the list in his 13th season in the NBA. Curry, a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, has also won two scoring titles and back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016, both of which were unanimously chosen. In addition to his individual achievements, Curry has won three NBA championships with the Warriors, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

Stephen Curry talks about being named to the NBA 75 anniversary team

Stephen Curry sits down with the Knucklehead cast for a new episode of The Player’s tribune and discusses his selection to the NBA 75 team. Curry was named to the hall of fame list, for his unprecedented impact on the game and his stacked trophy cabinet.

Curry talks about what it feels to be a part of NBA history, named alongside some of the greatest players to have played in the NBA. The All-star Warriors guard talks about how special it feels to be part of such an elite list of former and current players and describes the feeling as unimaginable.

Curry also states that it will always bring a smile to his face whenever the topic is brought up and feels honored and content just being part of such a legendary crop of players. He also talks about his initial reaction to the list and admits that he asked himself whether he would be part of the list.

Curry stated that once his name was announced he was more appreciative of the list and feels proud to achieve such recognition from fans, players, and journalists. Curry will definitely go down as one of the most decorated and influential players in NBA history and his inclusion in the NBA 75 anniversary team only does justice to his career so far.