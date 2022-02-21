“Stephen Curry just won $558K for charity in 36 minutes!”: Warriors’ superstar wins the 2022 Kobe Bryant Kia NBA All-Star MVP honors, makes 16 3-pointers while doing so

Warriors’ Stephen Curry raised over $550K for charity as he bedazzled the Cleveland crowd with his outrageous performance

The 2022 Cleveland NBA All-Star Weekend left everyone in splits. After an interesting Rising Stars game, we enjoyed the Skills Challenge. From there, Karl-Anthony Towns went on to win the 3-point challenge, and Obi Toppin won the Dunk Contest. The Dunk Contest was the most underwhelming in a long time, and people did not shy away from sharing their feelings.

However, Stephen Curry changed the whole weekend’s vibes with his display tonight. After two days of continuous boos from the Cleveland crowd, the Chef finally got to play ball tonight. He took those boos and channeled them into one of the greatest All-Star performances of all time. He scored 50 points, nailing 16 3-pointers while doing so. Curry was 2 points shy of tying the all-time All-Star Game scoring record, held by Anthony Davis.

STEPH CURRY JUST DID THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8zow8NdlDa — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 21, 2022

Also Read: “I play basketball, and I am going to be a superstar one day”: An 8th grader Kobe Bryant was unfazed in answering the future three peat winners Horace Grant and Michael Jordan

Stephen Curry raised $558K for charity in one game!

The new format of the All-Star Game has quarter-wise scoring and whoever wins the quarter, their selected charity gets the money. Tonight, Team LeBron and Team Durant won a quarter each, and tied in the 3rd Quarter. Team LeBron went on to win the contest. This way, Team LeBron’s charity, the Kent State I Promise Scholars program, got $450,000. On the other hand, Team Durant won $300,000 for the Cleveland Food Bank.

Along with this, Stephen Curry had his own charitable cause to the game as well.

Stephen Curry plans to raise money for the Cleveland Metro School District through his #NBAAllStar stats: • $1,000 for every point

$3,000 for every 3-pointer

• $10,000 if he wins ASG MVP Curry Brand is also providing @PositiveCoachUS training to every CMSD hoop coach. pic.twitter.com/05CMQhJjGL — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 20, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry takes home the first Kobe Bryant Kia NBA All-Star MVP trophy!”: Warriors’ superstar drops 50, makes 16 triples as Team LeBron takes home the win in the All-Star Game

With Steph scoring 50 points, that raised $50,000. Additionally, he knocked down 16 triples, so that’s $48,00 more. Finally, he won the All-Star Game MVP, adding another $10,000. In total, Steph would give $108,000 to the Cleveland Metro School District.

Combining that with the funds he won for Team LeBron, $558,000 in one game? That’s mighty impressive.