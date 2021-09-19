“I’m just trying to disappear man!”: Former Lakers center Montrezl Harrell reveals how he’s going through great psychological distress during offseason

Montrezl Harrell continues to suffer the debilitating effects of depression, and he’s seeking to alleviate some it by sharing it with his followers.

Harrell comes from a blue-collar background. His parents worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, often foregoing their own needs so Trezz could pursue his sports dream. They were the first people he thanked after signing a contract with the Clippers in 2019:

“I left home my junior year, and lived in a military school to get prepared for college basketball games, and get my grades up. My family has sacrificed a lot for me. This is what I do it for, and this is who I do it for.”

Among the closest influences on his life was his grandmother, whose health deteriorated as the Clippers reached the DisneyWorld bubble in Orlando last year. Her death in August left a profound psychological impact on the 27-year-old center:

“My grandmother was the one introduced me to the game of basketball,” Harrell said. “One of my biggest supporters, biggest fans, one of my best friends. Only way to put it. There’s no other way to explain the things she done for me. She was my entire world.”

Also Read – Allen Iverson is one of the greatest guards to never win a championship. Shaquille O’Neal applauds The Answer’s hustle to play.

Since that time, Harrell has been facing a tough challenge in keeping his mind on basketball matters.

Montrezl Harrell leaves depressing Twitter message outlining his mental state

Montrezl Harrell was a member of the LA Lakers last season. He’s now been traded to the Washington Wizards along with Kyle Kuzma and KCP in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

As the league prepares to enter training camp and players ramp up their offseason preparations, Harrell seems to be going through it, judging from his rather disturbing tweet, worded as follows:

“I’m just trying disappear man! That’s all I need for next few years. Because life the world, the being of life I don’t connect to no more!”

I’m just trying disappear man! That’s all I need for next few years. Because life the world, the being of life I don’t connect to no more! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 19, 2021

Also Read – Patrick Ewing had to pay a $1500 fine before his rookie season. The 11x All-Star was involved in several altercations prior to playing his first official game.

Harrell has also tweeted in the past that he isn’t using Twitter for sympathy, which makes sense. For a lot of people, their social media is like a diary of thoughts and a timeline of their lives. Montrezl wishes to use his Twitter feed as such, and all the more power to him for facing his demons.