“You Not Like That, Montrezl Harrell!”: Kevin Durant Savagely Disses 76ers’ Backup Big Man After Nic Claxton Disrespect

Kevin Durant has been absolutely stellar for the Brooklyn Nets this season. When he was healthy, the Brooklyn Nets rattled off on quite the win streak and looked absolutely unbeatable. However, ever since he went down with an MCL strain, the franchise has struggled.

However, even during this stretch of frustration, there have been those on the Nets who have stepped up. And apart from Kyrie Irving, perhaps the most important of those, is Nic Claxton.

In the last 5 games, the man has averaged 21.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. And as if that wasn’t enough, the man has also shot a whopping 84.9% from the field during this stretch.

Simply put, he has excelled when Brooklyn has needed him most. And yet, Montrezl Harrell didn’t think twice before disrespecting him.

And evidently, Kevin Durant didn’t like it.

What did Montrezl Harrell say about Nic Claxton?

The 76ers recently faced off against the Nets in a blockbuster fixture. And of course, to hype it up even further, reporters are bound to ask rousing questions.

However, when they asked Montrezl Harrell about Nic Claxton, this is probably not the response they expected.

Joel Embiid is questionable with left foot soreness tonight against the Nets, meaning Montrezl Harrell could play significant minutes at the 5. I asked Trez about Nic Claxton’s emergence with Kevin Durant out. This was his answer. #Nets #Netsworld #76ers pic.twitter.com/ayRbGeEBsM — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 25, 2023

While the Nets ended up losing 133-137, Claxton recorded an impressive 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while shooting 91.7% overall. A very productive night for the 23-year-old.

However, Kevin Durant clearly didn’t think that should be the Nets’ only response.

So, the man very recently had some choice words for the 76ers’ big man.

What was Kevin Durant’s response to Montrezl Harrell?

Kevin Durant clearly decided it was about time to acknowledge Montrezl Harrell’s words for Nic Claxton.

Here is what he put out on Twitter after he made his decision.

Kevin Durant called out Montrezl Harrell for his quote on Nic Claxton: “Come on Montrezl, you was talking crazy… You not like that. You’re an enforcer as a basketball player, but you’re not that guy. Clax is having a good year, come on.” (Via The ETCs podcast) — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) January 30, 2023

Admittedly, that’s a scathing blow. Not because of the words used, but rather, the truth in the Slim Reaper’s words.

Whether on or off the court, the man’s sniping abilities continue to be jaw-dropping.

