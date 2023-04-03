WATCH: Bucks Broadcasters Mock Montrezl Harrell Over Giannis Antetokounmpo November Ladder Incident

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers as MVP front-runner Joel Embiid and co came to town. This was the 2nd time this season that Philly made their way to Milwaukee this season. So far this year, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were 1-2 in their season series with the Sixers, and tonight was their chance to correct the record.

The 2x MVP did not miss the opportunity. Giannis scored 33 points, grabbed 14 boards, and blocked 3 shots as the Bucks took home a 117-104 win.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combined for 57 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop the NBA’s top team. During the dominant Bucks’ performance, the camera man shifted the angle to Montrezl Harrell for a second, and that was enough to trigger the casters.

Montrezl Harrell got trolled for his ladder incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks were dominant right from the start of the game. They finished the first quarter of the game with a 14-point lead, and at one point, held the lead as large as 22 points. Coming from the loss against the Celtics, this win will help the Bucks shift the momentum back in their favor.

With less than 6 minutes left in the game, the Bucks casters saw a glimpse of Montrezl Harrell, and couldn’t help themselves. After the ladder incident in November, they had been waiting to snap back at Trez, and tonight they got the chance,

‘There’s Mr.Ladderman..Mr.You-cant-shoot-free-throws-on-my-court-cos-I-gotta-work-on-my-game..”

Bucks broadcasters about Montrezl Harrell with the Bucks up big: ‘There’s Mr.Ladderman..Mr.You-cant-shoot-free-throws-on-my-court-cos-I-gotta-work-on-my-game..How many minutes has he played with all that work he put on his game?’ pic.twitter.com/MLa5m1KRfD — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 3, 2023

This wasn’t all. Once Harrell checked in with 3 minutes left in the game, he was ridiculed by the casters over and over again. I guess you can’t mess with Giannis Antetokounmpo and expect a safe trip to Milwaukee.