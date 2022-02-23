“I’m just trynna vibe!”: Trae Young hilariously tweets out his response after Cordae’s New York fans start their infamous ‘F**k Trae Young!’ chant at his concert

Trae Young tweets out a hilarious response after fans at a Cordae concert in New York began chanting ‘F** Trae Young’.

When Trae Young knocked his first playoff game-winner down at Madison Square Garden last year, he started a player vs crowd rivalry with a vibe unlike anything we’ve seen this century.

The likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, among others, have been hated a lot more than Trae. But neither of those superstars were able to rile an entire metropolitan area’s basketball fans up the way Trae has succeeded.

Trae finished the playoffs last season on an extreme high, though the Hawks got knocked out. He’s replicated his performances from 2019-20 and 2020-21 this year too, though the Hawks franchise overall has flattered to deceive thus far.

Nevertheless, as the newest evidence suggests, there’s nothing much Trae can now do to get in New York basketball fans’ good books.

Trae Young responds after a video of new ‘Fu*k Trae Young’ chants at a Cordae concert emerges

Much like other NBA stars of his generation, Trae Young is an avid user of social media. Twitter is the platform of choice for a lot of NBA banter, and Trae has periodically popped up there.

And it’s on Twitter that the sentiment of ‘F**k Trae Young’ is received with the truest admiration. Which is why his quote tweet on footage of Cordae fans singing that chant at his concert hit hardest there.

The Hawks currently stand at 10th place in the Eastern Conference, but they’re trending upwards. Knicks fans, however, are resigned to getting out of the playoff picture once again, languishing in 12th place this year.

Ultimately, another showdown between the Hawks and the Knicks in the playoffs should serve up some really great basketball stories. It’s not often that a player riles up an opposing fanbase nearly as much as Trae seems to have ticked Knicks fans off.