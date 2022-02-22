“Not to toot my horn, but I’m one of the best players too”: Jayson Tatum shoots down suggestions of Jaylen Brown needing to move from the Boston Celtics on the JJ Redick pod

Jayson Tatum is finally letting his laurels and his NBA achievements speak for himself as he shuts down trade rumors about Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics, despite their recent playoff disappointments, continue to maintain probably the most dynamic young NBA duo there is. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are 2 players who can both absolutely go off against any defense on their day.

While Jaylen is the more athletic slasher, Tatum is craftier and uses fakes and skill a lot more than his physique. Both of them are also extremely savvy defenders with strengths of their own. Jaylen is more instinctive, while Jayson uses his length better.

Given their extremely well-matched skillsets and development as players thus far, the sky is truly the limit for them together. But there’s also a section of Boston and national sports media that has constantly been dangling Jaylen Brown into made-up trade rumors.

This has happened despite both Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens stating explicitly that Jaylen Brown isn’t for trade. Once the NBA media decides to stick to a narrative, it’s really hard to change that particular soundbite. Jayson Tatum is attempting that unenviable task.

Jayson Tatum emphasizes how unique his pairing with Jaylen Brown is on the JJ Redick pod

The 23-year-old (soon to turn 24) was a guest on JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast recently. He joined the show a few hours after Marcus Smart, who also had an extremely revealing conversation with the retired sniper.

One of the topics that came up in conversation between the two Duke products was regarding how Jaylen Brown is being constantly dangled in trade rumors, irrespective of the validity of such conversations. Tatum made it absolutely clear that the Celtics would regret trading Brown:

“If you want to break us up, the grass isn’t always greener. There’s not a lot of guys like Jaylen Brown in the NBA. Not to toot my own horn, but I think I’m one of the best players too!”

