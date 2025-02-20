“I’m Not Crying”: Josh Hart Would Not Shed Tears If Jalen Brunson Ever Got Traded From New York

The Luka Doncic trade sent a message across the league that no one is untouchable. This has led to a rise in hypothetical questions being asked, “What if?…” Recently, on the Roommates Show, Jalen Brunson asked good friend and Knicks teammate Josh Hart about how he would react to him getting traded.

Advertisement

These two have known each other for a decade as their friendship dates back to Villanova days. Hart and Brunson reconnected when the former was traded to New York in 2023.

With such a deep-rooted friendship, there’s always an element of banter in every conversation. This time, even with a serious question, was no different. Brunson asked, “If I were asked for a trade and they come to you and say, ‘Hey Josh, what are your thoughts on the trade?’ What would you say?” Hart believes that something like that wouldn’t happen without them discussing it.

The 29-year-old said that he’ll be happy for his friend if he’s the one calling the shots, but personally, he’d be devastated. “But I know myself, I’m gonna be mad,” Hart said. Once he admitted that he’d be hurt if Brunson were to leave, the two-time All-Star decided to tease him a little bit. “Would you cry?” Brunson asked.

“No, I ain’t gon’ cry…I’m not crying, but like, I’m gonna be sick,” Hart replied. He stated that he came to New York because of him and not having Brunson as his teammate isn’t going to be easy. There’s a famous clip of Brunson yelling, “Holy sh*t. Yes,” when Hart was traded to New York. They’ve done great things together so far, so it’s unlikely that the Knicks would break that pair anytime soon.

Brunson was confused by the Doncic trade

Until last month, Brunson was in the category of players who wouldn’t be traded under any circumstances. However, the Luka trade has changed everything and now fans are unsure if there’s any player in the league with a guaranteed spot. As a former Maverick, Brunson had a lot to say about the trade on his podcast.

He said, “It’s a head-scratcher… It’s a head-scratcher by how it all went down. I never thought Luka would get traded without him asking for one. I never thought he’d get offered first… I just find it’s a big question mark on it.”

Even if this decision works out for the Mavs, Brunson believes that they had put a lot of effort into making Luka a superstar. So, by offering him to the Lakers, the Mavs have dumped all their effort down the drain.