“2 Days We Didn’t Talk”: Jalen Brunson ‘Thanks The Lord’ He Was Away From Josh Hart During All-Star Weekend

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart have a very close relationship. The NBA stars are not only teammates together for the New York Knicks, but have known each other from their college days at Villanova, where they were roommates. The duo was a big reason the Wildcats won the National Championship in 2016 and 2018, and why they gel so well together in New York.

More importantly, the two are friends, who are not afraid to take some playful jabs at one another, which they have throughout their careers. This level of banter only cements the brotherhood that Brunson and Hart share with one another.

So, when Brunson was asked on media day about whether it was tough being away from Hart during NBA All-Star weekend? The southpaw point guard didn’t hesitate to take another shot at his good buddy — and claimed that he hasn’t missed getting some space.

“Thank the lord man honestly,” smirked Brunson. “Probably 2 days we didn’t talk. Then I think closer to today we were talking but it’s been a breath of fresh air.”

“Thank the Lord, man” Jalen Brunson says it was a “breath of fresh air” to be away from Josh Hart during the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/THJQltgF1y — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 19, 2025

Despite the jabs, Brunson and Hart are nearly inseparable. This was a topic of conversation between the two when during an episode of their podcast, “The Roommates Show.” Brunson hypothetically asked Hart what he would do if the Knicks traded Brunson away. Hart determined he would be “devastated,” but definitely would not cry.

Brunson once called Hart during an interview to ask how he would guard him

The friendship between Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart isn’t all just fun and games. Both men are fierce competitors, who hope to bring a championship to the New York Knicks thanks to that same tenacity. They’ve even discussed how they would play…against each other.

Back in 2024, Brunson did an interview where the interviewer asked him how he thought Hart would play defense on him. Rather than come up with an answer, he called Hart, and the two had a in-depth basketball breakdown of their matchup. Hart then broke the professionalism when he gave a more sincere answer.

“I said smack the sh** out your fata** head,” Hart screamed, leading to Brunson and the interviewer to laugh.

(Jalen Brunson calls Josh Hart) Josh: “What do you want?” Jalen: “…I’m doing an interview…If you were guarding me how would you stop me?” Josh: “…You’re gonna do 14 pivots & shot fakes before you shoot…jump into people…get fouls.” Jalen: “So basically you can’t.” Josh:… pic.twitter.com/RBWvDyl157 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 1, 2024

Here’s to hoping that if Brunson does get traded, Hart keeps his promise and goes for the head.