Kobe Bryant recalls baiting Kyrie Irving into being more determined to upset the Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals

Kyrie Irving recalls Kobe Bryant baiting him into being more determined to upset the Warriors in the 2016 NBA finals.

The 2016 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the most historic postseason series in recent history.

Kobe Bryant acted as a mentor to various NBA players, including Kyrie Irving. In 2016, against Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the current Brooklyn Nets player made the most critical shot of his career.

After rallying from a 3-1 deficit, that 3-pointer earned the Cleveland Cavaliers their first championship.

#RETWEET – FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY, JUNE 19TH, 2016, THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS WERE NBA CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/Yz9fAGx7b0 — Cleveland Sports Talk (@CLEsportsTalk) June 19, 2021

And as it turns out, Kobe Bryant had a significant role in motivating Kyrie Irving to overcome the Golden State dynasty.

Irving highlighted how the late Los Angeles Lakers icon’s faith in the Warriors confirmed his own optimism that the Cavaliers will win their first – and only – NBA title in 2016.

Kyrie Irving recalls the story of how Kobe Bryant fueled his desire to beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals

Irving described how Bryant pushed him to focus on defeating the Warriors in 2016 while streaming himself playing NBA2K.

“He gave me some extra motivation, dude, in the most Kobe style,” Irving told his live broadcast audience. “He was like, ‘Man, I think Golden State will win a championship this year.'” “I think Golden State’s really gonna win a championship this year.” “I said, ‘They’re not f–king winning this year. We’re gonna win this s–t.’” Kyrie tells a story of how Kobe added motivation to win a championship in 2016 pic.twitter.com/OV6V09la64 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2022

Bryant told Irving that the Cavaliers and Warriors matched up well against each other in 2016. He also stated that the Warriors had a fantastic squad that year and had a good chance to win the championship. He said the 2016 Warriors were a force to be reckoned with because of their “Baby-Faced Assassin.”

Bryant recalls Kyrie calling him to thank him for his counsel, which worked for him and his team.

Kobe talking about the time Kyrie called him after Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Kobe shares the advice that MJ once bestowed onto him about finding an emotional connection with each player on your team pic.twitter.com/reTbr0IoAZ

— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 7, 2020

Kyrie was a guy on a mission, and he heeded every piece of wisdom Kobe provided him on his route to the Finals and on the big stage.

Almost six years later, we have yet to see Kyrie emerge as a true leader in the NBA. After leaving Cleveland, he joined the Boston Celtics and struggled. His time with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end.

