“I’m not giving Stephen Curry any fuel at all!”: Phoenix Suns’ Head Coach hilariously refuses to share his strategy for locking up the Golden State Warriors’ MVP

Monty Williams was asked the secret to shutting down Stephen Curry. The western conference coach of the month hilariously dodged the question because of the upcoming Suns-Warriors game Friday night

Phoenix Suns stretched their win streak to 17 by defeating the Golden State Warriors 104-96. No other team has restricted Warriors to less than 100 points this season. Suns are proving to everyone in the NBA that they didn’t just get lucky last season.

The fact that their leading scorer, Devin Booker, left the game in the first half and the Suns still managed to beat the team with the best record in the NBA proves just how deep they are. Stephen Curry, despite being on the court, did not contribute in any manner. Every single player on the Warriors’ roster struggled to score in double digits except Jordan Poole.

They had no answer for DeAndre Ayton in the paint and the lack of offense from Stephen Curry ultimately led to the disastrous loss.

Also Read: “The way we lost Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant was brutal in 2019!”: Steve Kerr reflects on how devastating the injuries were for the Warriors in the 2019 finals vs Raptors

Phoenix Suns head coach believes Stephen Curry just had an off night

Stephen Curry scored 12 points on 4-21 shooting. It was a career-low for him when taking 20+ shots. This isn’t the first low-scoring game for Curry this season, however, this one stands out for a particular reason. The 3x champion was unable to impact the game in any way Tuesday night.

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges deserves some credit for limiting Curry to 19% from the field. He himself scored only 2 points in the 41 minutes that he spent on the court against the Warriors. But he was extremely impactful on the defensive end. Bridges is making a name for himself as one of the best defenders this season.

Monty Williams is a smart man. He did not gloat on the fact that his team completely shut down the leading scorer keeping in mind that they face them again in a few days.

Monty Williams when asked about how Suns limited Steph Curry to only 2 shots in 4th “Man we gotta play those guys in a few days, I’m not giving Steph any fuel at all. He’s a great player, probably had an off night tonight…he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen in the game.” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) December 1, 2021

Also Read: “I was not going to burn Stephen Curry in a year we had no chance… This year though…”: Steve Kerr explains his infamous quote from the previous season, shows hope of giving us more of the Chef’s minutes

However, Miles Bridges was not the only reason behind Steph having a career-low kind of a night. He missed 8 wide-open shots and was just unable to connect from anywhere on the court. He only had 2 assists and 3 rebounds and a season-low -17 on the +/- stat. It was an off night mixed with excellent defense by Phoenix Suns and Bridges.

Coach Monty Williams seems to agree with this as he himself said “He’s a great player, probably had an off night tonight” after the game. Suns will face Golden State Warriors Friday night in the second of a back-to-back. They will look to add a 19th straight win without their leading scorer Devin Booker.