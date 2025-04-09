Carmelo Anthony Proposes Salary Cap Fix Amid Shock Firings of Mike Malone and Taylor Jenkins

The news of the Denver Nuggets firing Mike Malone came out of nowhere. Former Nugget Carmelo Anthony was in the middle of recording the latest edition of his 7 PM In Brooklyn podcast when he heard about Malone. Fortunately, the newest member of the Hall of Fame was already in a good position to break down what the firing meant.

Advertisement

“This had to be a lot of build-up, or some players inside the locker room weren’t feeling Mike Malone,” Melo claimed. He went on to explain that he’s seen coaches walk out and get fired, so this is usually the case. But with Malone joining Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown in sudden firings before the season ends, Melo and company addressed what could be causing this trend.

Melo thinks he has a good grasp on it. Money. “Why the f**k are y’all paying coaches that much money and are willing to just say ‘go, we’ll pay y’all.'” The former Knick added that hired coaches should serve out their full contracts so owners can avoid having to pay them guarantees. “I don’t give a f**k what no fan say, no media, you’re gonna coach your contract out,” he added.

So what is Melo’s solution? He made a pitch on how to keep some of this major money going to coaches so owners are less likely to pull the trigger when things aren’t going well. “The coaches salaries should be a part of the overall salary cap,” he said. According to Melo this would stop coaches from making such outrageous salaries and force ownership to stick with the person they hired.

Mony Williams is a prime example of why this needs to go into effect. The Suns bought out his contract for $20 million after firing him in 2023. The Pistons then offered him $85 million for six years, and are still paying him after canning him after just one year.

Whether Williams is worth this outrageous amount of money is out of the question. The point is that he’s still getting paid due to there being no cap for coaches.

One thing is for certain: Carmelo Anthony remains one of the most plugged-in retired players podcasting. His suggestion would keep the NBA’s money where it belongs. To the players.