“I was not going to burn Stephen Curry in a year we had no chance… This year though…”: Steve Kerr explains his infamous quote from the previous season, shows hope of giving us more of the Chef’s minutes

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the Suns’ loss, officiating, and Stephen Curry minutes on the Damon and Ratto show

The Golden State Warriors suffered their third loss of the season on Tuesday night. The Suns took down the Warriors and stole the top spot in the league from them. The game had a playoff-level intensity about it right from the tip. The Suns, after making the NBA Finals last year, are trying to find their way back to the big stage again. The Warriors, after having two years of no playoffs, are looking to get back to the level they were on.

Steve Kerr was on 95.7 The Game last night, on the Damon and Ratto show. While he was there, Kerr talked about a bunch of stuff, which, as expected, had talked about the Suns game, the new NBA rules, and more. Kerr also was asked about his infamous quote from the previous season.

“Did not want to burn out Stephen Curry last year”: Steve Kerr

Around February, Steve Kerr was hounded for limiting Stephen Curry’s minutes to 34-35 a night.

“We’re not throwing Steph out there for 40 minutes to chase wins.” Steve Kerr wants to protect Steph for the long game. pic.twitter.com/BOhqhZ8mpw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 9, 2021

On the show, Kerr explained how there was a whole context around the clip. He spoke up about how he didn’t want to burn out Stephen Curry in a year they had no chances to win the whole thing. Expanding on the same, he went on to talk about how things have changed this year.

“I didn’t want to chase wins by playing Steph 40 mins a night. We were not great last year. We were in development mode. I was not going to burn Steph out in a year like that…This is a totally different year. We have a championship contender.” – Steve Kerr (via @DamonAndRatto) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 3, 2021

With the Warriors being one of the top teams in the league, Kerr and the Warriors see a good shot at winning it all this season. From what Steve said, it seems like him increasing Steph’s minutes shouldn’t surprise us. Currently, Steph is averaging 34.3 minutes, which is .1 minute more than the last season. However, as the Warriors keep facing the tougher opponents, we might see more Curry minutes.