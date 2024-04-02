“LeBron Was No Help!”: Angel Reese’s ‘Disdain’ For The Lakers Star Resurfaces

All eyes were on the battle between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as the LSU Tigers faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in NCAA’s Elite 8. After losing the fight for a spot in the Final Four, Angel Reese’s long-lost tweet regarding LeBron James’ questionable performance in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs resurfaced .

Back in 2021, Angel Reese retweeted a tweet on X(formerly Twitter) that stated, “Ima keep it real, LEBRON LITERALLY HAD NO HELP. #Respectfully.” Reese’s response to the tweet was, “no LEBRON WAS NO HELP,” followed by a laughing emoji.

The tweet dates back to the time when the Los Angeles Lakers met the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA playoffs. In a first-round battle between the second and the seventh seeds in the West, the Lakers ultimately perished to the Suns in six games, having to deal with a first-round exit.

Angel Reese’s comments came on June 3, 2021, the night the Los Angeles Lakers got eliminated from playoff contention. At first glance, it does seem like Reese took a shot at The King for his performance during the series against the Suns. The initial tweet claimed LeBron James had no help on the floor, leading the Lakers to face a first-round exit. However, Reese claimed that The King was not much help himself anyway, given how he played in that series.

Having a look at that series, James and the rest of the Lakers squad got clamped up in the very first game. The Lakers forward was able to lead Los Angeles in scoring with just an 18-point performance in the very first game, per Statmuse.

Picking up the pace and winning two consecutive games, James and the Lakers went on to drop the next three games of the series after leading the Suns 2-1. The four-time NBA champion averaged 23.3 PPG that series, marking it the lowest-scoring playoff series and year of his career.

So, Angel Reese’s criticism may have been justified. But to play the devil’s advocate, the next leading scorer after James was Anthony Davis, who averaged just 17.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG that series while the Suns managed to bulldoze the Lakers and their championship aspirations.

Angel Reese doesn’t hate LeBron James

Many of you may have been convinced that Angel Reese wasn’t a LeBron James fan and wanted to criticize The King on social media for getting eliminated from the playoffs in the very first round. However, it is quite the opposite.

Reese obviously did not dislike LeBron James, rather, she was quite passionate and invested in the Los Angeles Lakers winning the series. And when the Suns pulled off an upset over The King, Angel Reese was one of the many to swallow bitter disappointment. The LSU Tigers star received immense praise from LeBron James and other basketball entities after Reese and the rest of the Tigers squad went on to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship title last year.

The future WNBA star raved about all the love and praise being showered at her, receiving nods of approval from numerous music artists as well.

“Everybody. Like celebrities and rappers. Lil Wayne has been supportive of our team. I have talked to Drake. I have talked to Future. I have talked to DJ Khalid. LeBron said something for us.”

Reese was over the moon after garnering immense attention and praise from some of the biggest names in the music industry as well as getting the seal of approval from LeBron James. So, it is safe to say that Angel Reese’s 2021 tweet came from a place of passion rather than disdain. However, we will let you make your own conclusion on that one.