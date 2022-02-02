“You can be looking Kevin Porter Jr. as the next James Harden”: Gerald Green lauds the Rockets youngster explaining why the sky is the limit for KPJ

According to Gerald Green, if Kevin Porter Jr. “keeps his head clear” and continues to lead the team like he’s been doing recently, we could be looking at the next James Harden.

Despite all his off-court antics and his questionable behavior, Kevin Porter Jr. is one of the most talented youngsters in the league today. The southpaw is super creative with the rock in his hands, can drive to the basket and finish the tough layup, is a consistent long-distance shooter, makes the right passes, and is even a capable defender.

Ever since KPJ got acquired by the Houston Rockets, several enthusiasts, analysts, and coaches have been comparing him to the likes of James Harden. And judging from their style of play, there are a few aspects of their games that are pretty common.

Gerald Green was the recent-most player to draw a comparison between KPJ and Harden.

“The sky is the limit for Kevin Porter Jr.”: Gerald Green

On a recent podcast appearance, Green spoke about the good young core the Rockets currently have. While talking about Jalen Green and Christian Wood, the highflyer gave some big compliments to Porter Jr. Gerald said:

“I think they’re a really good young core. They still have to learn how to win games. That’s hard. But, they’ve got a great core to develop. I feel like Jalen Green can really be a star, if he stays locked in and focused. I think Christian Wood is pretty much there. I think he’s got to just keep on staying the course, and keep being consistent.

Scoot (Porter), the sky is the limit for him. If he keeps his head clear and keeps trying to lead the team like he’s been doing lately, I think the sky is the limit for him. You could be looking at the next James Harden. That’s just my opinion.

You’ve got so many young guys over there that can really grow, and they all love each other. When I was there, you could tell. They’re tight, they’re close. That’s what you want as a team. I really think Rafael (Stone) did a good job putting those guys together. He did a great job.”

Great interview make sure to check out the entire video. This is Green talking about the young core and CWoodhttps://t.co/CGgwOdxdg8 pic.twitter.com/CWJGoi5faa — Lachard Binkley (@HTOWN4LIFE40) January 31, 2022

